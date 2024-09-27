RICK STEVES HUNGER AND HOPE: LESSONS FROM ETHIOPIA AND GUATEMALA

Airs Thursday, October 17th and October 31st at 7 PM

In this op-ed style documentary, travel host Rick Steves’ concern with world hunger relief leads him on a rare journey outside of Europe. Rick meets struggling farmers in Ethiopia and Guatemala, and discovers what life is like for the 700 million people living on under $2 per day. Then, the optimistic travel host learns from locals and experts about innovative solutions which have decreased hunger rates by half in the last generation, and promise to make further improvements in the developing world.