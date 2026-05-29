AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream airs Sunday, June 28 at 9PM

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, AMERIGO: The Search For The American Dream asks one urgent, unifying question – what happened to the American Dream – and explores if it is still attainable for many today. Filmed across all 50 states over two years, the program features unscripted interviews with everyday Americans, from blue-collar workers, veterans and immigrants to students, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Told in thematic chapters examining work, housing, healthcare, technology, art and more, AMERIGO captures a raw, panoramic and unexpectedly hopeful portrait of a country at a crossroads.

There are no politicians. No pundits. No polarizing spin. AMERIGO is proudly nonpartisan and deeply pro-American – an emotional journey that listens before it speaks, and invites viewers to look past the noise and rediscover what binds us together.