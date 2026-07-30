MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY: WE ARE OUR TIME airs Mondays at 7:30 PM PST, starting August 3rd

As the Graham Dance Company nears its landmark 100th anniversary, Partisan Pictures has spent the last three years watching every step, spin, and sacrifice of the dancers who carry the legacy onward. Woven throughout their performances are the ideas of founder Martha Graham herself: “No artist is ahead of his time. He is his time.”

Often listed alongside household names such as Picasso and Stravinsky, Graham upended classical tradition with a striking style of movement. These stunning sequences and verité storytelling have danced through the decades; each student adding their own voice to the chorus. Today, the studio in its centennial year asks the same question that started it all: what does it mean to create “American” art?

Following dancers across generations, Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time will show you behind the scenes development never before released to the public. It captures the passion and urgency required to keep not just a dance studio alive, but the legend of Martha Graham herself. Become a part of the journey and tune in to this stunning display of athleticism, mentorship, and exploration.