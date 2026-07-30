HIROSHIMA GROUND ZERO: EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS OF 78 A-BOMB SURVIVORS

HIROSHIMA GROUND ZERO airs Tuesday, August 4th at 10:00 PM

On August 6th, 1945, the United States deployed the first ever atomic bomb, the A-Bomb, on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The result? A “death zone” where the sun touched the earth, killing anywhere from 150,000 to 246,000 people with a mortality rate of 94.6%. Yet even right where the bomb landed, 78 people survived.

Now, for the first time ever, the 110 hours of interviews with the survivors are being made available to the public. With these new first-hand accounts, researchers can use collected evidence and the latest technology to learn what really happened at “Ground Zero”. Exactly how did these survivors escape the destruction within the 500-meter hypocenter?

With in-depth reporting from Japan’s national newsgroup NHK, you’ll meet historians, experts, and descendants of these survivors and hear their pleas of peace. These shocking experiences, along with new scientific visualizations, help to paint a harrowing picture as we remember the tragedies that came before us, and work to prevent more in the future.