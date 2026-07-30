THE KIMBERLEY: AUSTRALIA’S WILD WEST

THE KIMBERLEY airs Tuesdays at 8:00 PM, starting August 11th

In the harsh rugged northwest of Australia there lies a hidden world that has never been caught on camera – until now. The Kimberley spans over 400,000 square kilometers of vast environments; from tropical wilderness, sandy deserts, and sprawling savannahs, there are worlds yet to be uncovered.

Over this three-part series you’ll embark on a year-long journey through a First Nations’ perspective on the seasons of the Kimberley. In the intense dry heat of Lalin, wallabies risk their lives against the fearsome crocodiles hidden in the last rivers. Take to the skies in the season of Koolawa as shorebirds fatten up on the riches of the mudflats. As things cool during the season of Barkanna humpback whales ride along the turquoise coasts, while lizards on land prepare once again for the intense heat of Lalin.

This untouched wilderness is under threat, and as these creatures fight for survival, so too do the ecologists and First Nations Rangers as they watch over the land. Rangers fight wildfires, evade dangerous animals, and traverse extreme landscapes all to protect these incredible places. Now you too can follow along in the quest to protect the Kimberley, witnessing resilience and survival unlike anything you’ve seen before.