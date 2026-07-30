RICK STEVES’ BEST OF LONDON airs Thursday, August 27th at 9:00 PM PST

Pack your bags and brew some tea, we’re heading to London with Rick Steves’ new special Best of London. Returning to the city of Kings and Queens, Rick Steves has poured his knowledge of all the best tourist destinations, historical landmarks, and hidden curiosities into one jam-packed travel guide celebrating the city and its nine million citizens.

Cruise down the river Thames under the towering eye of Big Ben. Hopping off your cruise, get some afternoon tea with the locals as Rick Steves walks the bustling cobble streets – and don’t forget to join the locals later for a proper drink. Marvel at the longstanding architecture of the Parliament Hall while ogling at the street art just around the corner. Then, walk down the paths of Britains legends, from the first Elizabeth to the last, seeing how London’s industrial past has shaped it to the city you can tour today.

As part of Rick Steves’ new Best Of… series, you’ll be treated to a myriad of spectacular sights, delicious bites, and passionate locals. Everything you need to plan for your next trip now can be found in one exciting hour, or you can simply sit back, relax, and learn all about London’s history and culture.