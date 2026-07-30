EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA airs Tuesdays at 7:30 PM PST, starting August 25th

Hundreds of millions of years ago, before the likes of Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops, there was one supercontinent with ecosystems unlike anything today. From great mega-monsoons and raging volcanoes to the bizarre marine life and giant terrestrial animals, the world of Pangea held some of the vastest environments the Earth has ever seen.

Eons: Life and Death on Pangea takes you through the final years of the Permian Period, using striking animations and dynamic graphics to bring prehistoric creatures to life vividly on your screens. Capturing the dramatic moments of the “Great Dying” – Earth’s most catastrophic mass extinction in our planet’s history – you’ll see how new scientific tools can help us see what life was like so far back in our planet’s history.

Hosted by science communicators and paleontology experts Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore, and Gabriel-Philip Santos, the series blends field exploration, expert insight, and compelling storytelling to make complex science accessible to a broad audience. Bringing diverse perspectives and expertise, the hosts guide viewers through Earth’s deep past in ways that are both engaging and easy to understand. Having started as a viral YouTube sensation from PBS Digital Studios, Eons is perfect for all ages, offering audiences a captivating glimpse into an unfamiliar world.