COFFEE: THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE – SEASON 2

COFFEE: THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE airs Thursdays at 7:00 PM PST, starting August 20th

As we look to the fall season, nothing says “warm and cozy” like a fresh cup of coffee. Whether bonding with a friend or going to a local community shop, coffee has brought us together in ways few other things can. What better way to celebrate this time-honored drink than a new season of Coffee: The Universal Language?

In the second season we travel to eight new American cities; Amarillo, Austin, Kansas City, Las Cruces, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, and Portland. In Memphis we find how coffee creates a deep sense of resilience and community. In Austin, coffee is local hospitality and belonging. In Milwaukee coffee is an art form to master and an experiment to explore. In Portland, coffee is about quality and taste where new specialty coffees bring new life to locals.

Each episode follows an individual’s unique journey, revealing how coffee has become deeply intertwined with their purpose, culture, and community. Through these personal stories, the series explores how cafés create community, preserve local identity, and proves that coffee is far more than a drink; it’s a universal language.