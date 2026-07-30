FOOD. CURATED. airs Saturdays at 7:00 PM PST, starting August 15th

Hope you’re hungry, because we have a brand-new series dedicated to the newest generation of food-fanatics in the heart of NYC. FOOD. CURATED. is a new James Beard Award-winning and three-time Emmy nominated documentary series that takes you behind the revolving kitchen doors of your favorite local bakeries, food trucks, and longstanding family diners.

The story begins at the cusp of a global shutdown. As doors closed, new kitchens opened and turned crisis into creativity. Meet the chefs that transform food trucks into mobile community hubs, as well as home-grown wonders who change their own dining rooms into household restaurants. Not only are the restaurants evolving, but so are your local grocery stores and gardens where the locals are taking charge of what ingredients they use, making new meals accessible to everyone.

For more than 15 years, filmmaker and host Liza Mosquito deGuia has captured intimate portraits of pioneers in culinary traditions, watching as they revolutionize past favorites into modern recipes. This season Liza has found an incredible group of resilient chefs who not only survived the changes of a global pandemic but thrived as they adapted to new conditions and new dishes. Take a seat and tune in, these chefs are just as heartwarming as the food they make.