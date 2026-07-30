GREAT PERFORMANCES: IRVING BERLIN’S TOP HAT

IRVING BERLIN’S “TOP HAT” airs Monday, August 17th starting at 8:30 PM PST

Great Performances returns with a show-stopping, toe-tapping, and jaw-dropping musical that’s sure to keep you on your feet. Join us as we bring to you the tap-dance phenomenon Irving Berlin’s “Top Hat”, inspired by the 1935 movie starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. This Chichester Festival Theater revival recorded in the West End is filled with vibrant colors, classy costumes, and brilliant performance numbers where the energy never ends.

When Broadway star Jerry Travers (Phillip Attmore) arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with a model, Dale Tremont (Amara Okereke), whose beauty sleep is interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers. Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her, but the path of true love is never easy!

With a timeless score by Irving Berlin, this musical features classic songs such as “Cheek to Cheek”, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance”, and “Puttin’ on the Ritz”. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall and performed at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall in January 2026, you’re in for a celebration that you won’t forget.