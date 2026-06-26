A CAPITOL FOURTH airs Saturday, July 4th at 5 PM

Kicking-off the Independence Day weekend’s festivities for the nation’s Semiquincentennial,

A CAPITOL FOURTH: 250th WEEKEND CELEBRATION will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

This beloved 46-year holiday tradition is America’s annual birthday party at the U.S Capitol, with all-star musical and patriotic performances by pop, country, R&B, Broadway, classical and gospel artists along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Joining the birthday bash is multi-platinum hitmaker and country music icon Trace Adkins. Celebrating 30 years in music this year, Adkins will make the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song “American Made,” an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals and contributions of generations of Americans.

In honor of the nation’s 250 birthday, the concert finale will feature a spectacular, live fireworks show over George Washington’s Mount Vernon. The fireworks will be the biggest display ever at the iconic home of America’s first president.