DOWNTON ABBEY – Season One

Downton Abbey, Season 1 airs Wednesdays at 9 PM beginning Jan. 24

Before The Gilded Age or The Crown, there was Downton Abbey—the Emmy®-winning Masterpiece phenomenon that redefined the period drama. Now, this meticulously crafted portrait of an Edwardian estate returns to broadcast, inviting both newcomers and loyal fans to experience its landmark first season.

The year is 1912. As news of the Titanic disaster reverberates through the grand halls of Downton, the Crawley family faces an existential crisis: with no male heir, their beloved home—and way of life—hangs in the balance. Below stairs, a rigid social order is quietly tested as loyal servants like Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes observe the same tremors of change.

Garnering 59 Emmy® nominations, including a win for Best Miniseries, this is a saga of romance, inheritance battles, and the slow, inevitable collision of tradition with modernity. From Lady Mary’s guarded heart to the chauffeur Branson’s radical ideas, every character navigates a world on the brink of the Roaring Twenties. Tune-in and travel back to the turn of the century to experience the romance, scandal and shifting social dynamic in a rapidly changing world.