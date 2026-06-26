Grantchester Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 7 PM, beginning July 1

After eleven seasons of sin, salvation, and sublime detective work, the hallowed pews of Grantchester are emptying for the final time. In this momentous swan song of the popular Masterpiece series—set during the sweltering summer of 1963—the residents of the idyllic vicarage find themselves at a crossroads that will irrevocably shape their futures.

For the Reverend Alphy Kottaram, this last chapter is deeply personal. A rekindled connection with his estranged mother forces him to reckon with his identity and shaken faith, even as his budding romance with Meg, the bishop’s daughter, offers a glimpse of happiness he never allowed himself. But the biggest crisis belongs to Detective Geordie Keating. A beguiling offer from the Chief Superintendent threatens to end the crime-fighting partnership that has defined his life, putting his comfortable—if complicated—existence with Cathy and their family at risk. Meanwhile, Leonard Finch discovers a surprising paternal side while caring for a neighbor’s son, and Cathy Keating revels in the booming success of CeCe’s Fashion Boutique.

The final mysteries are as tantalizing as the drama: a murder at a drive-in movie and an Agatha Christie-style locked-room train caper where Alphy becomes the prime suspect. With themes of family, forgiveness, faith, and introspection, Grantchester’s last chapter promises self-discovery, hope, and transformation.