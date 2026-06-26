THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA airs Friday, July 3 at 7:30 PM

In a year when the nation pauses to mark a monumental milestone—America’s 250th Anniversary—there is no ensemble more fitting to lift the soundtrack of our democracy than the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. This special broadcast is not merely a concert, it is a sonic journey through the soul of a nation, a celebration of resilience, and a tribute to the ideals that continue to unite us across centuries.

THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA is a masterful tapestry of sound, weaving together musical selections that range from jazz and classical to pop and country. Every chord, every soaring melody is performed not by civilians, but by American Airmen—men and women who serve with equal dedication in the skies and on the stage.

Behind that excellence stands the USAF Academy Band, a unit with a six-decade legacy of using the power of music to inspire. Year-round, they support the United States Air Force Academy and its more than 4,000 cadets, helping forge outstanding leaders of character who will one day lead as officers in the United States Air Force and United States Space Force. Their mission is rigorous: boosting troop morale, aiding recruitment, and reaching out to communities across the nation. For over 60 years, they have produced innovative musical programs and communicated Air Force excellence to millions around the globe.

This year, however, their purpose carries extra weight. As America turns 250, THE SPIRIT OF AMERICA becomes more than a performance—it becomes a reflection. It is a reminder that the freedoms we cherish have been guarded by generations of service members, and that the American story, with all its complexity and triumph, is still being written in melody and memory.