All Too Clear airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning July 7

Beneath the surface of North America’s Great Lakes, a silent invasion is rewriting the rules of ecology. All Too Clear, a new public media documentary, deploys cutting-edge underwater robots to reveal a transforming world that few have ever witnessed—and the story is both stunning and unsettling.

At the heart of this transformation are quadrillions of invasive quagga mussels, now carpeting the bottom of the Great Lakes, dramatically impacting the ecology. These tiny mollusks are stripping nutrients from the water and trapping them on the lakebed, fundamentally reshaping the food web and placing growing pressure on native species. But here’s the paradox: their extraordinary filtering power has created waters of unprecedented clarity, revealing underwater landscapes, historic shipwrecks, and wildlife adapting in ways never before visible. Among the documentary’s most remarkable sequences is the first known footage of wild lake whitefish spawning—one of the region’s most important commercial species.

Photo credits: All Too Clear

Viewers will journey from shallow habitats that resemble tropical reefs to deep-water graveyards holding 19th-century shipwrecks, including the steamer Africa, discovered by the filmmakers in 2023, now encrusted in quagga mussels. Spanning all five Great Lakes—with a focus on Lakes Michigan and Huron—this is part scientific investigation, part natural history adventure. Tune in to dive beneath the surface and witness resilience, upheaval, and the uncertain future of our planet’s freshwater lifeblood.