America the Bountiful airs Thursday July 16 at 9 PM

Forget the tea you’re supposed to dump into a harbor. AMERICA THE BOUNTIFUL: AMERICA’S 250th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, hosted by the wonderfully curious Capri Cafaro, digs into something far more radical: how American colonists ate their way to independence. Long before the first shot was fired, a quiet revolution was simmering in kitchens and fields from Boston to the backcountry. As British trade policies grew more restrictive, colonists didn’t just protest—they adapted. They diversified crops, mastered new preservation techniques for meat and dairy, and turned to Indigenous foraging wisdom to hunt small game that sustained families and soldiers alike.

But the most delicious revelation? Cafaro uncovers the story of Pepper Pot Soup—a rich, peppery stew rooted in the culinary traditions of enslaved people—that became known as “the soup that won the war.” Alongside patriotic “Liberty Teas” brewed from local plants, these foods didn’t just fill bellies; they forged a national palate and a defiant spirit.

Join Cafaro as she travels colonial America’s storied backroads, tracing the very dishes that helped a young nation declare its food independence. You’ll never look at a bowl of soup the same way again.