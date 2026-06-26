Astrid Season 5, airs Wednesday at 8 PM beginning July 8

Get ready Astrid fans—because France’s most brilliant (and delightfully unconventional) investigative mind is back for a fifth season that cranks the tension to eleven. Picking up after that nerve-shredding Season 4 cliffhanger, this Walter Presents production (in French with English subtitles) follows our beloved police records specialist, Astrid Nielsen, who has Asperger’s syndrome and an almost supernatural memory, alongside the fiercely empathetic Detective Raphaëlle Coste.

And the cases? They’re absolute doozies. One moment the duo is untangling a park bench murder involving an exotic snake and a retired mafia hitman—only to watch it spiral into a high-stakes diplomatic affair that drags-in both French and American secret services. The next, they’re diving into ritualistic killings that feel pulled from a nightmare: a suspected Aztec human sacrifice and the terrifying return of a serial killer known as “The Werewolf.” Episode titles like “You Only Die Once” and “One Wedding and Four Funerals” only hint at the wild ride ahead.

But the real suspense isn’t just in the evidence room. As Raphaëlle navigates the emotional minefield of her pregnancy and Astrid confronts past traumas, their partnership faces its greatest test. Tune-in so you will not want to miss a single clue.