BIKE VESSEL airs Sunday, June 21 at 10 PM

A 70-year-old man. A 350-mile bike ride. A second chance at life. BIKE VESSEL is a documentary that defies statistics and celebrates the unbreakable bond between a father and his son.

Director Eric D. Seals proposes an audacious ride to his father, Donnie Seals Sr.: St. Louis to Chicago in four days. Twenty years ago, Donnie nearly died after three open-heart surgeries. Against every odd, he discovered bicycling—and reclaimed his life. Now Eric, approaching the same age his father faced the operating table, grapples with his own health risks. Together, they pedal toward something far greater than a finish line.

Bike Vessel takes a hard, honest look at the health inequities plaguing Black men—who face the lowest life expectancy and highest death rates of any group in America. From broken insurance systems to discrimination in care, the film names the crisis without losing sight of the love at its core.

This is not a story about illness. It’s a story about kinship, connection, and deep familial love. Witness a father who beat the odds—and the son riding beside him.