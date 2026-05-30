Facing Waves, Season Two, airs Thursdays at 8:30 PM beginning June 4

For the adventure-seeker who believes the journey is the destination, Facing Waves, Season 2 is your next must-watch. Hosted by World Champion kayaker Ken Whiting—the creator behind YouTube’s PaddleTV, and author of 12 paddling guides—this season doesn’t just skim the surface. It dives deep into the planet’s most spectacular waterways.

Whiting describes paddling as “one of the most intimate ways to explore our planet,” and episode by episode, he proves it. In Kayaking the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, he navigates the alligator-filled, 438,000-acre Georgia swamp on a three-day camping trek—equal parts thrilling and surreal. Then, he trades murky waters for Caribbean blue in Kayaking the Waitukubuli Sea Trail, Dominica’s first and only sea kayaking trail, where volcanic coastlines meet lush rain forests.

Whether he’s canoeing the backcountry of Killarney Provincial Park or exploring North Carolina’s rivers by inflatable kayak, Whiting brings the intimacy of a seasoned storyteller and the expertise of a champion. Facing Waves is more than paddling—it’s a passport to the hidden corners of our water-covered world. Tune-in and discover why 70% of our planet is best explored by paddle.