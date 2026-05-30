Cook’s Country, Season 18, airs Saturdays at 1:30 PM beginning June 27

Get ready for an unforgettable season of Cook’s Country. It’s a coast-to-coast celebration of regional American flavors that will have you racing to the kitchen. Hosts Bridget Lancaster, Julia Collin Davison, and Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin, alongside the energetic test kitchen team, dive into coastal Georgia paella, Gullah Lowcountry red rice, and so much more.

This season serves up irresistible highlights; test cook Bryan Roof travels to Lockhart, Texas, for authentic barbecue traditions, firing up a show-stopping Barbecued Chuck Roast while Toni uncovers the surprising origins of ranch dressing. Craving comfort?

“Southern Sandwiches” delivers the ultimate Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich, followed by a deep dive into MoonPies. Season 18 is a lively, delicious journey across America.