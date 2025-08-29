Marlow Murder Club, Season 2, airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning Sept. 3

Life in the idyllic Thames-side town of Marlow has just settled—until Judith, Becks, and Suzie are thrust back into action by a fresh wave of unsettling crimes. From the manicured lawns of Linnet Close to the shadowy secrets of a local archaeological dig, the trio navigates Marlow’s high society and hidden underbelly, aiding DCI Tanika Malik in untangling mysteries that strike at the heart of the community.

The chaos begins when Sir Peter Bailey is found dead on the eve of his wedding, his fortune—and a web of suspects—left behind. Then, a stranger’s corpse appears on Linnet Close’s pristine streets, shattering the illusion of suburban harmony. But the discovery of a skeleton suggests a killer may have struck before—and the women realize they’ve been following the wrong trail.

As thefts plague the town, Judith enlists an unlikely team to flush out the culprits, but Suzie’s loose lips land her in peril. Can the trio outwit a murderer and save their friend before it’s too late? The Marlow Murder Club delivers another season of twisty, irresistible intrigue.