I Want My ‘80’s Tour Live is available for members on KLCS|Passport

Photo Credit: Jay Gilbert

Rick Springfield is joined by fellow 1980s pop radio hitmakers Wang Chung and John Waite performing some of the biggest songs of the decade in I WANT MY ’80S TOUR LIVE.

Wang Chung bring the ’80s dance hits with their pop culture classic “Dance Hall Days” and the new wave band’s iconic “Everybody Have Fun Tonight.” John Waite takes viewers back to the heart of the ’80s with the rocking “Change,” his smash ballad “When I See You Smile,” and his No. 1 hit “Missing You.” Rick Springfield, whose music and image perfectly captured the pop-rock sound and aesthetic of the 1980s, closes the concert with his biggest songs — “Affair of the Heart,” “World Start Turning,” “State of the Heart,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” and “Jessie’s Girl,” his Grammy-winning hit that spent 32 weeks on the chart.

Photo Credit: Victor Chalfant Photography