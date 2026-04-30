Indian as Apple Pie airs Tuesdays at 7 PM beginning May 26

Photo credit: Brave New Pictures and Gregg Lowe

Forget the takeout menu. Indian as Apple Pie brings Indian cooking into everyday American kitchens with approachable techniques, time-saving strategies, and deeply personal recipes rooted in family and heritage. Host Anupy Singla blends tradition, practicality, and cultural storytelling with time-saving strategies, and heritage recipes built for the American kitchen. Her mission: authentic Indian food that doesn’t require quitting your day job.

Each 30- minute episode will include a description and background of the dish and cooking instructions. The series opens with Singla’s own masala dabba (spice box) and showcases foundational dishes—Eggplant with Potatoes, Raita, and Kachumber Salad—while demystifying how Indians store and deploy spices. Episode Two redefines “curry” as gravy, then delivers a proper two-part Punjabi Chicken Curry with homemade achaar and a smooth Mango Lassi.

Every episode is a culinary delight. Singla also takes viewers outside her kitchen to the aisles of international grocers and into the kitchens of iconic Indian restaurants, offering an intimate look at the ingredients, techniques, and traditions behind the cuisine.

From biryani to street-food chaat to roti (the true workhorse bread), these are practical recipes for cooks with full schedules who desire authentic results.