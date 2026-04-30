Immutable airs Tuesday, May 7 at 7 PM

Follow a group of students from the Washington Urban Debate League as they fight to find their voices in a world that too often tries to silence them. Against the backdrop of a city marked by inequality—and in the lingering shadow of the COVID pandemic—these young debaters confront daily challenges that range from housing instability to neurodivergence. For some, debate is a path to college. For others, it’s a lifeline.

We meet them at summer camp, where their journey begins—not just to win tournaments, but to sharpen arguments that reflect their own lives. One girl, autistic and fearless, demands the world to see people with special needs as whole. Others argue for economic policy reforms while navigating poverty themselves. As multiple seasons unfold, Immutable captures the grit, intellect, and heart of students who are determined to not only become top-tier debaters but to alter the seemingly immutable facts of their lives.