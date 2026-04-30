VOCES: American Sons airs Sunday, May 24 at 10 PM

For two decades, the war in Afghanistan carved its cost into American history—over 2,400 U.S. personnel lost. But the battle doesn’t end for those who return. Since 2001, more than 140,000 veterans have died by suicide, and nearly 3 million report substance abuse disorders. Now, VOCES: AMERICAN SONS brings this crisis home with stunning, visceral intimacy.

Meet Cpl. Jorge “JV” Villarreal, a 22-year-old Mexican-American Marine from San Antonio, Texas. Through his own never-before-seen combat footage—raw video diaries sent to his family—we witness a brotherhood of Marines deploy into hell. JV is killed by an IED. A decade later, his brothers reunite, not to fight, but to heal.

Visually arresting and emotionally uncompromising, AMERICAN SONS traces the lingering trauma, the unbreakable bonds, and the profound courage it takes to survive the peace. The film has been described as a reckoning and a call to action, challenging the nation to confront its obligations to those who serve.