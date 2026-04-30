Now Hear This airs Mondays at 9 PM beginning May 21

This season of Now Hear This from Great Performances returns not with tidy genius mythologies, but with the glorious mess of plans gone sideways. Host Scott Yoo—violinist and conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic— returns to host the seventh season of the critically acclaimed miniseries. Yoo explores the lives and works of Johannes Brahms and Scott Joplin, two celebrated composers whose careers did not go as planned; alongside the music scene of two major musical epicenters: Istanbul and Iceland. Merging performance, travel, and cultural experiences.

Featured episodes include: “Brahms: Free But Alone,” where we gain rare entry to Brahms’ summer hideaway, preserved as he left it, and examine his personal photo collection. Here was a private man bearing an unwanted responsibility, a forbidden love, and a legacy that crushed him—until a turning point forged a composer for the ages. Also this season, “Everyone Loves Joplin” rewinds to the ragtime king’s improbable rise. Rick Benjamin’s Paragon Ragtime Orchestra restores the era’s films and style; director Weyni Mengesha restages his lost opera Treemonisha for the 21st century. Tune-in and join Scott Yoo on a voyage of music discovery.