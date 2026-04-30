The Forsytes airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning May 27

Forget everything you think you know about The Forsytes. This is the untold prequel – before the saga began. Desire, ambition, and betrayal don’t just simmer in this wealthy Victorian stockbroking dynasty; they threaten to boil over, tearing generations apart as tradition collides with the raw pursuit of happiness.

From the first episode, chance encounters throw rival cousins Jo (Danny Griffin) and Soames Forsyte into delicious disarray. As the season progresses, a family night at the opera unravels secrets, forcing Soames to act with reckless haste. Jo faces sabotage from James, while Soames dares to promise Irene a Parisian future—a dream that shatters soon thereafter. As the season concludes disaster comes to Forsyte & Co., and in the season finale, Soames commissions a country house to cage his desires, formidable matriarch Ann (Francesca Annis) unveils a dark secret that changes everything.

With Stephen Moyer, Tuppence Middleton, and Eleanor Tomlinson, tune-in for period drama at its most irresistible. The Forsytes will pull you into a gilded cage of desire and deceit.