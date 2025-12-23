Finding Your Roots Season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning Jan. 26

The acclaimed PBS series, Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., returns for its twelfth season, promising its most compelling explorations of identity yet. This season, Dr. Gates utilizes his team’s genealogical detective work and cutting-edge DNA analysis to trace the lineages of twenty new celebrity guests across ten powerful episodes. The investigation unearths stories that brilliantly illuminate the nation’s fundamental diversity while revealing our most compelling similarities.

The season’s meticulously crafted episodes pair guests for resonant, thematic discovery. Episode themes include “American Dreams” with actors Darren Criss and America Ferrera, traverse “The Road We Took” with Lizzy Caplan and Hasan Minhaj, explore “Artistic Roots” with Spike Lee and Kristin Chenoweth, delve into “Rags to Riches” with Barry Diller and Kate Burton, and many more compelling stories.

The genealogical map is truly global, transporting audiences from coastal Africa to rural Texas; from Muslim communities in northern India to the ancestral lands of the Cherokee Nation; from villages in the Philippines to George Washington’s camp at Valley Forge. Through each revelation, the series masterfully demonstrates how individual family histories—filled with universal themes of love, courage, and sacrifice—transcend borders to form a national root system fortified by both difference and commonality.