City of Songs airs Fridays at 8PM beginning Sep. 5

Music is a universal language that connects us all. In City of Songs, musician and actress Stephanie Hunt embarks on a global journey to uncover the sounds and stories that shape the more iconic music scenes in the world. From Austin to Seoul to Barcelona, she immerses herself in each city’s unique music scene, guided by legendary musicians, cultural ambassadors, and rising artists. Along the way, she explores the rhythms, flavors, and creative expressions that define these cultural hubs, revealing how music bridges people and places across the globe.

The first season begins and ends in Austin, a key part of Stephanie’s musical journey, where she’s joined by friends and rising stars who thrive alongside her. Each episode takes her to a new destination, driven by her desire to understand what makes these cities iconic music hubs. This curiosity leads her to explore the beauty of each location—the beats, melodies, people, art, and innovations that shape its cultural identity.

From the rhythms of the streets to the voices of local artists, City of Songs showcases how music fosters a sense of belonging and inspires connection in communities worldwide. Join Stephanie Hunt as she travels the globe, bridging cultures and celebrating music as a universal force of connection and inspiration.