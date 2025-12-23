Austin City Limits Season 51 airs Fridays at 9PM beginning Jan. 2

For its 51st season, Austin City Limits continues its unparalleled legacy as the longest-running music television program by delivering a potent mix of groundbreaking debuts and beloved returns. The new season launches with a performance from ten-time Grammy-winning artist and producer FINNEAS and features an impressive roster of 2025 Grammy nominees, including the epic rock of My Morning Jacket, the authentic country of Charley Crockett, the sharp songwriting of Cam, and the soulful virtuosity of Jon Batiste. This landmark season also pays tribute to its deep roots with a special hour, Austin City Limits Celebrates Antone’s & the Blues, honoring both the legendary Austin blues club’s 50th anniversary and the series’ own half-century history of showcasing the genre.

Adding to the excitement, genre-blending LA indie pop band The Marías make their spellbinding series debut. A festival favorite known for buzzed-about sets at Coachella and Lollapalooza, the bilingual group delivers a hypnotic performance anchored by smoky velvet vocals, hypnotic guitar, and lush jazz percussion. As executive producer Terry Lickona states, this season strategically lays the groundwork for the future, seamlessly blending a new generation of remarkable talents with a celebration of timeless, down-and-dirty blues heritage.