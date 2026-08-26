ODD HOURS, NO PAY, COOL HAT airs Sunday, September 6th at 9:00 PM PST

Los Angeles is no stranger to the chaos of fires, and with a population of 3.8 million and 501.55 square miles, it requires the protection of the third-largest municipal fire department in the United States. Many of your remarkable neighbors are not full-time paid partners; rather, they’re Volunteer Firefighters, some of the bravest and selfless members of your local community.

Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat takes viewers into the heart of volunteer fire service, and by extension, a journey to meet the many good neighbors who devote their lives to protecting yours. Travel to California’s wine and wildfire country, small Nebraska farming communities, and New York small towns to meet an unexpected cast of characters. Barbara is a beloved grandma by day and a battle-hardened EMT by night. Madely, a Salvadoran immigrant, shows what teenagers are capable of when given the opportunity. For Jaime, the volunteer fire service saved his life, and he now wants to pass on his lessons and legacy.

Together, they convey the depth, diversity and critical role volunteer fire departments play across the United States. Heart-warming, humorous, and thrilling, this sweeping portrait of bravery will capture your heart and inspire.