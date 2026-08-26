MARLOW MURDER CLUB SEASON 3 ON MASTERPIECE

MARLOW MURDER CLUB airs Wednesdays at 7:00 PM PST, starting September 30th

Our coziest crime solvers have returned to MASTERPIECE Mystery! Complete with tea and biscuits, our favorite meddling neighbors are taking their unconventional crime solving skills back to the case. With six brand new episodes with the most mysterious cases yet, nothing says warm and fuzzy fall season like a good bit of small-town mystery.

Now an established part of promoted DI Tanika Malik’s crew, retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog walker Suzie Harris, and vicar’s wife Becks Starling are back with cheeky humor and charming wit to solve a string of high-profile murders. From the sudden death of the town’s most beloved mayor with seemingly no enemy, to a celebrity chef found dead at a cookbook launch with half the town watching, there’s more pressure than ever for these three heroines to be on top of their game. Could these cases threaten their new positions as amateur sleuths?

Filmed with picturesque settings that feel right out of a fairytale, this season is sure to bring back everything you love. Feel the need to catch up before the premiere? You can still find all episodes from the first two seasons on KLCS Passport with your donation. Get cozy and grab your favorite tea, mystery awaits!