LIFE ON EARTH airs Tuesday, September 22nd at 8:00 PM PST

In 1976, Sir David Attenborough embarked on an ambitious adventure that would take him across the globe to create the first natural-history blockbuster. Now, fifty years after production and in celebration of Attenborough’s 100th birthday, Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure is going to take you behind-the-scenes to show the making of one of the greatest wildlife films of all time.

Looking back at the journey that spanned 40 countries to document over 600 species, see the challenges faced behind the camera as well as the technology that made it all possible. New cameras were capable of time-lapse, microphotography, and filming speeds of up to 10,000 frames per second, capturing animal movement in ways previously never-before seen — from striking rattlesnakes to leaping lemurs.

Written and presented by Attenborough, Life on Earth set out to “tell the greatest story in all the world”: how life on our planet evolved. Whether seeing the famous takedown of a wildebeest by a lioness, encounters with gorillas in Rwanda, or some of the first shots of hummingbirds, this is a treasure brought back to life for all wildlife fans.