LEANING OUT airs Sunday, September 6th at 7:00 PM PST

On September 11th of this year, it will be 25 years to the date of one of the most terrifying moments in American history. As we look back and remember the lives lost and forever changed, it’s important to hear these stories to ensure we never forget.

One such story is that of the lead structural engineer of the World Trace Center who has been haunted by their fall ever since. This is the story of Leslie E Robertson, a builder of iconic high rises and cultural centers across the globe, such as Puerta de Europa in Madrid, Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, Shanghai World Financial Center, Lotte World Tower in Seoul and the Miho Museum Bridge in Japan. He is a visionary when it comes to steel and wind engineering, and after years of collaboration, has solidified his place in American history.

Now, Robertson is a pacifist and humanitarian activist, driven by his fight for human rights and a powerful union with accomplished engineer and partner SawTeen See, a woman who emboldened the man she loved, expanded his worldview and ultimately saved him. With new interview footage from Lesie E Robertson himself, you’ll get a glimpse to the perspective of 9/11 never shown before – the story of the man who ensures these centers of peace never fall again.