BECOMING KATHARINE GRAHAM airs Sunday, September 13th at 7:00 PM PST

Born in 1917, Katharine Graham was raised to believe a woman was to become two things only; a mother who raised children, and a wife who supported the career-bound husband. It seemed as if her life would pan out exactly as planned by 1963; her father took on a struggling business The Washington Post and helped to keep it afloat while her husband, Phil Graham, later led the press himself. Katharine stayed at home raising four young children, and all was well – until a fateful night in 1963 when her husband ended his life.

Katharine was given a choice that would change her life, and the free press, forever. Does she sell the business, or does she take the reigns and become one of the first female leaders in corporate America? In a choice that shocked the nation, Katharine Graham became the CEO of The Washington Post and led the release of some of the most important stories in our nation’s history. From the publication of the Pentagon Papers to the Watergate Scandal, her leadership became a paean to the power of free press.

Produced and directed by four-time Emmy winners George and Teddy Kunhardt, Becoming Katherine Graham is an absorbing examination of the events in the 1970s that cemented her legacy. Turn back time to examine exactly how Katherine Graham paved the way for journalists everywhere.