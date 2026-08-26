CHATSWORTH THROUGH TIME airs Monday, September 7th at 9:00 PM PST

Deep within the moors of Devonshire rests a timeless grand estate that has stood as a symbol of English wealth and nobility for 500 years. Chatsworth House, owned and cared for by the Dukes of Devonshire, has become a testament to architecture, art, landscaping, and history.

Come along on a journey through sixteen generations of art collecting, building renovation, and craftsmanship. Hosted by senior curators Alice Martin (Head of the Devonshire Collection) and Dr. Alex Hodby (Senior Curator of Programme), they’ll walk you through the eras of the Chatsworth House showcasing every curious oddity and mesmerizing view. Including interview segments with the current Duke and Duchess of Devonshire themselves, you’ll receive a grand tour previously hidden from the public.

Whether admiring the craftsmanship of some of the most well-kept oak stairs, viewing one of the largest collections of sculptures in Greco-Roman style, or admiring some of the painted chapel ceilings, art lovers everywhere will enjoy this testament to the humanities.