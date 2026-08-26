COOK’S COUNTRY SEASON 19

COOK’S COUNTRY airs Saturdays at 1:30 PM, starting September 26th

Cook’s Country is back with your host Briget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davidson to bring you at-home recipes and charming chefs that will warm your heart. In Season 19 we’re going across the United States to look at some regional classics with your tried-and-true test cooks Morgan Bolling, Lawman Johnson, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Bryan Roof and Kelly Song.

Turn up the heat with classic Los Angeles chili cheeseburgers! Travel up north to learn about how the Amish create some savory potato filling. If you’re looking for something sweet, take a trip to Tennessee for some Dollywood style cinnamon bread. Each recipe is family-friendly and easy to make in your own home kitchen, presented with the classic no-nonsense approach Cook’s Country is known for. And, as we celebrate 250 years of the U.S.A., Editor-in-Chief Toni Tipton-Martin has some fascinating short documentary segments that share the origins of these classic American cuisines.

First time cooks and veteran chefs are bound to find recipes to enjoy in our latest season. So, grab your cutting boards and pick up some produce, it’s time to make some delicious meals and new family memories.