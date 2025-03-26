Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning April 2

In May of 1536, as Anne Boleyn’s life ended with the fall of an axe, Thomas Cromwell emerged from the carnage to ascend further into the treacherous world of Tudor power. With no noble lineage or private army, Cromwell relied solely on his cunning to navigate the moral quagmires of Henry VIII’s court. As Henry found fleeting solace with his third queen, Jane Seymour, Cromwell balanced his instinct for survival with the precarious demands of justice in a kingdom where no one—not even a queen—was safe.

Amid domestic rebellions, foreign plots, and the looming threat of invasion, Cromwell envisioned a transformed England, one shaped by religious reform and innovation. Yet, as his influence grew, so did the shadows of his enemies. The question hung heavy in the air: in a court ruled by Henry’s cruelty and caprice, how long could even the most astute survive? This is a story of ambition, peril, and the relentless turning of fortune’s wheel. Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light traces the final four years of Cromwell’s life from self-made man to the most feared and influential figure of this time.