Weather Hunters premieres Monday, Sep. 8 at 1 PM

From Emmy-winning weatherman Al Roker comes Weather Hunters, an animated STEM adventure designed to spark kids’ curiosity about Earth science and meteorology. The series follows 8-year-old Lily Hunter, a bright and determined weather detective, as she investigates the wonders of weather alongside her lively family: her dad, Al (voiced by Roker), a beloved TV weathercaster; her mom, Dot, a resourceful producer; her 11-year-old sister, Corky, an aspiring filmmaker; and her 5-year-old brother, Benny, a budding artist who captures weather phenomena in his drawings. With help from their neighbor Ms. Joyce (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and a talented voice cast including Holly Robinson Peete, the Hunters explore how weather shapes the world—solving mysteries, sharing vital knowledge, and inspiring environmental stewardship.

The show also honors a groundbreaking legacy: Al’s grandfather, Wallace Reed Hunter (voiced by LeVar Burton), was one of the first Black meteorologists, tracing his roots to the WWII Tuskegee weathermen. Through inventive animation and real-world science, Weather Hunters makes meteorology exciting—teaching kids to track storms, understand seasonal patterns, and see the connection between weather and daily life. Combining humor, adventure, and heart, this series is perfect for young learners eager to discover the science behind the skies.