Water: The Sacred Gift airs Tuesday, April 22 at 8PM

In celebration of Earth Day, Water: The Sacred Gift explores the complex relationship between water, the environment, and people, with a focus on the impact of climate change and the crucial role water plays in sustaining life.

Writer/Producer Nick Molle teams up with environmental experts seeking to save a critical natural resource from a rapidly changing climate. The watershed of the Rocky Mountains is under alert as this natural alpine reservoir is disappearing.

Set against stunning backdrops, the film delves into how water sustains diverse ecosystems, from the tundra to the valleys, and supports habitats across both the eastern and western slopes of the Continental Divide. Through breathtaking visuals, scientific insights, and indigenous perspectives, the film sheds light on the environmental challenges facing our water systems.