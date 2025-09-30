Vienna Blood, Season 1, airs Wednesdays, at 8PM beginning Oct. 15

Step into the opulent and shadowy world of 1900s Vienna, a city of dazzling artistic and scientific advancement simmering with social and political tension. Vienna Blood pairs a most unlikely duo: the tenacious, traditional Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt and the brilliant, young English doctor Max Liebermann, a disciple of Sigmund Freud. As a series of bizarre and disturbing murders confounds the police, Rheinhardt turns to Liebermann for his revolutionary—and often unsettling—knowledge of the human psyche.

Together, they are a formidable partnership, using groundbreaking psychoanalytic techniques and dogged investigation to hunt killers lurking in the city’s grand cafes and elegant boulevards. This thrilling journey into the darkest corners of the mind is set against a richly detailed historical backdrop, further complicated by the Liebermann family’s experiences as British Jews navigating the prejudices of a society on the brink of monumental change.