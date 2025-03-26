Understanding Autism airs Tuesday, April 1 at 5PM and Sunday April 6 at 4 PM

Understanding Autism was filmed across 40 cities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., interviewing the world’s top researchers, scientists, doctors and psychologists. Filmmaker Scott Steindorff connects with each interview subject to share and unveil experiences of discovering neurodiversity in adulthood and what it means to live with autism. The film focuses on the identification, diagnosis and treatment of various neurodivergences across the autism spectrum.

In capturing personal stories of determination, resilience and hope as well as conduits such as music, dance and art which have been used to elevate lives and careers, Understanding Autism aims to highlight the differences rather than the disorders, including the unique benefits that add to the beautiful complexity and uniqueness of those who live with them. The film sheds light on the programs, research and therapies that are being used to help improve the quality of life for those on the spectrum, while also helping reframe the understanding and perception of autism.

Tune-in to this journey and discover the gifts and challenges that autistic individuals, and their families, experience.