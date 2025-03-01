Airs Tuesday, March 11 at 8PM

Step into the high-stakes world of agricultural innovation with TRACTOR WARS a riveting tale of ingenuity, rivalry, and the machines that changed farming forever. For centuries, farming relied on the sweat of humans and animals—until the steam engine, reaper, and steel plow sparked a revolution. By the early 1900s, hundreds of companies raced to create the ultimate farming machine.

However, by the 1920s, three titans—John Deere, Ford, and International Harvester—emerged as frontrunners in a fierce battle to build the first reliable, all-purpose tractor. By 1929, their groundbreaking designs had transformed agriculture, replacing muscle with mechanical power and reshaping the landscape of farming. Don’t miss this thrilling journey through the machines that plowed the way to modern life!