Airs Tuesdays at 9 PM through October

Award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson was raised in Tanzania and has been photographing nature, wildlife and natural history around the world for the last two decades. In his documentary series To the Ends of the Earth Gustafson has taken viewers around the world; from the top of the Himalayas, to the deserts of the Great Namib, the wild savannas of East Africa and the depths of the ocean and its striking underwater ecosystems. With striking visuals, original music score and narration from celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall, To the Ends of Earth provides a captivating and wonderous look into an incredible world that viewers may never see otherwise.