The Young Vote airs Sunday, November 3 at 6 PM

The Young Vote is a feature documentary that aims to find out why young people in the United States are not voting in higher numbers. The film follows a diverse group of students and activists ranging from high school students to post college graduates in states across the US through a global pandemic and social unrest prior to the 2020 election. It captures how these

young people got involved civically, what they are doing in their communities to inspire other young people to get involved civically and suggests structural changes that could help increase the number of young voters in the country.