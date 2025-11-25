The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music airs Monday, Dec. 22 at 8 PM

This holiday season, prepare to experience Tchaikovsky’s beloved classic like never before! We invite you and your family to witness a spectacular and bold new production of “The Nutcracker,” performed live by the incredible talents at the Jacobs School of Music. This is not your traditional staging; it’s a vibrant, contemporary take designed exclusively for television.

Marvel at the stunning choreography, elaborate costumes, and the powerful sound of a full orchestra performing the iconic score. Through flowing visuals and immersive sound, this groundbreaking special masterfully blends the grandeur of live theater with the intimate, sweeping magic of cinema. Director Kevin Newbury (Great Performances) explains, “We wanted to do more than record a ballet; we wanted to create a new kind of viewing experience. By merging theatrical spectacle with cinematic technique, this version of The Nutcracker invites audiences to feel the magic in a whole new way.” Get closer to the music, the emotion, and the breathtaking artistry on stage. A new holiday tradition begins here, full of wonder and joy. Tune-in for The Nutcracker from the Jacobs School of Music, a must-watch family event that redefines a timeless favorite.