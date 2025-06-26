The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins airs Saturday at 6AM starting July 19

Nicholas Hankins returns, palette in hand, for a second season of The Joy of Painting, reviving the beloved Bob Ross Wet-on-Wet Technique® with his own tranquil artistry. His gentle instruction—equal parts guidance and reassurance—invites even first-time painters to create landscapes of surprising depth and beauty.

The season opens with “Crisp Day in the Valley,” where Hankins demonstrates how simple techniques can transform blank canvas into majestic mountain vistas, their snow-capped peaks glowing against golden morning light. In “Nolichucky Summertime,” he captures the lazy magic of a southern riverbank. As the season progresses, Hankins shifts to winter’s quiet beauty in “Winter Among the Pines,” teaching viewers how to evoke crisp air and snow-laden branches with just four essential colors. The mood lifts with “New Smyrna Sunrise,” where vibrant oranges and soft blues bring to life a Florida coastal dawn, complete with rolling waves.

What makes Hankins’ approach remarkable is his ability to make masterpieces feel accessible. His calm narration transforms each session into both an art lesson and a meditation. With his unhurried cadence and deft touch, Hankins proves that the legacy of joyful painting endures—one happy little tree at a time.