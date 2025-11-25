The Good Road airs Saturdays at 6:30PM beginning Dec. 20

The Good Road offers a compelling look at the messy and complicated business of global charity. An innovative, inspiring documentary series about two best friends who travel the world to meet philanthropists, change-makers, and do-gooders.

Hosts Earl Bridges and Craig Martin, longtime philanthropy veterans and globe-trotters set off around the world to places where people are doing good. They journey beyond the headlines to meet the architects of change in communities across the globe. The Good Road is not a mere travelogue; it is an essential dispatch from the front lines of hope.

This season’s itinerary is both profound and urgent. The series transports you to the vibrant streets of Havana, Cuba, where a new wave of dancers, musicians, and entrepreneurs is actively redefining the island’s future. You will witness the critical fight against the endangerment of bees, from St. Croix to Charleston. In a region haunted by violence, the show explores the courageous work of local changemakers paving the way for religious freedom and pluralism in Istanbul and Northern Iraq. Specific highlights include a boxing family dynasty giving back to their island home and an intimate exploration of Miami’s Little Haiti through its art, culture, and food. Tune-in and discover the powerful stories of those dedicated to making a difference.