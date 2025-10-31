The Gold premieres Wednesdays at 8PM beginning Nov. 19

In 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat depot near Heathrow airport, in London, expecting cash. Instead, they stumbled upon £26 million in gold bullion—sparking one of Britain’s most audacious heists and a vast international money laundering scheme that left a trail of controversy and murder. Masterpiece’s riveting new crime drama, The Gold, is the epic, untold story of the crime that changed Britain forever.

This critically acclaimed series boasts a star-studded cast including Hugh Bonneville as the determined DCI Brian Boyce, Jack Lowden, and Dominic Cooper. Follow the pulse-pounding investigation and criminal enterprise from the devastating police raid that ends in tragedy at suspect Kenneth Noye’s home to the audacious escape of laundered cash across Europe. Witness the dramatic conclusion of Noye’s murder trial, the frantic capture of ringleader Micky Palmer in Tenerife, and the frustrating realization for police that, even after convictions, the case is far from over.

This is a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game where the pursuit of wealth knows no bounds, and the consequences are deadly. Tune in for an exciting, critically acclaimed saga that goes beyond the robbery to reveal the shocking aftermath where fortune is fleeting and survival is everything.