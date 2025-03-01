Airs Tuesday, March 25, at 8PM

It was the scandal that rocked professional sports—a betrayal so shocking it still echoes through the game today. The BLACK SOX SCANDAL: AMERICAN STORIES revisits the infamous moment when eight Chicago White Sox players, including the legendary “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, conspired to throw the 1919 World Series. But why did they do it? And how did their reckless gamble unravel?

This gripping documentary peels back the layers of deception, exposing the high-stakes corruption that shook baseball to its core. Through expert analysis and rare archival footage, the film not only reexamines the scandal itself but also challenges long-held myths—especially about the team’s then-owner, Charles Comiskey.

More than a history lesson, this film reveals the far-reaching impact of baseball’s darkest chapter, raising questions about integrity, greed, and the enduring spirit of America’s pastime.